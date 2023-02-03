The area of ​​infrastructure, works or transport in general, in any government, is marked by some basic characteristics. Not all good. It is a Ministry with immense spending potential, pressured by an intense demand from mayors and governors who are looking for solutions (read: money) in a continental country whose logistical capacity stopped in the last century. In developmentalist governments like the current one, infrastructure is also responsible for helping to generate jobs and fuel the economic engine. Knowing this, President Lula put Renan Filho, a politician and expert negotiator, in charge of the Ministry of Transport. At the start of the government, Lula stated that there would be money to transform Brazil into a construction site. Renan Filho, in turn, said that in 100 days the works would already be reactivated, concession models reviewed and contracts reassessed. All this wrapped up in a package of R$ 18.8 billion just for the first quarter. It’s little money for so much to be done. “We need to balance the fact that we need to have fiscal responsibility and investment capacity. That was the president’s request,” said the minister.

While Renan Filho tries to exercise his budgetary gymnastics, Lula follows a sacred path of meetings, promises and expectations with the governors. He already talks about 110 reactivated works and dozens of new projects still in the first quarter. In this regard, one governor in particular seems to have made good use of the President of the Republic’s disposition. Tarcísio Freitas, who was Minister of Infrastructure in the Bolsonaro government and had worked at the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) in the Dilma and Temer governments, said that he was well received by Lula, whom he called a “partner in the search for a better country ”. Elected to the São Paulo executive, Tarcísio is not just another Bolsonarist. He is perhaps one of the few cadres within the past government with reason to be proud.

"At first I am against privatization, but I have no dogmas. If I am convinced that the thing is good, suddenly we change our minds and can play" Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Republic, in a meeting with São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

There were 84 concessions carried out, some with relevant financial results, which totaled more than R$ 166 billion contracted. But if the overall picture of Tarcísio alongside Bolsonaro was good, there was a point of frustration: the Port of Santos. And that’s where the current governor of São Paulo wants to start. In his conversation with Lula, Tarcísio said he signaled his interest in handing over the largest port terminal in Latin America to the private sector.

According to him, the idea was not discarded by Lula. “At first, I am against privatization. But I have no dogmas”, the president would have said, according to the governor. “Do a study and let’s negotiate. If I am convinced that the thing is good, suddenly we even change our minds and can play”. The words would have been said by Lula to the governor, who saw in the dialogue an opening to take a step towards a plan that he had pursued since 2019. Within the PT, the understanding is that, when passing through the Civil House and the Ministry of Ports, the project tends to become an expansion through a concession, keeping some strategic areas in the hands of the State. In charge of the newly created Ministry of Ports and Airports is Márcio França, who is from Baixada Santista — which could be a good thing.

Those who follow the infrastructure concession market in recent years may find that Brazil is the type of bipolar seller. At one time, it offers a product with a price far above the market and, at others, it gives the buyer a mother discount. Lula needs to start deciding what kind of salesperson he will be when it comes to federal highways, ring roads, waterways, airports, dry ports and other state assets.



INVESTING IN WATER Fostering waterways and improving basic sanitation conditions are on the new government's list of priorities.

Minister Renan Filho gave a tip on handling the issue at an event in Paraná, where he was alongside Governor Ratinho Júnior. According to the minister, the stretch of more than 3,000 kilometers of federal highways in the state will be offered to the interested party who charges the lowest toll amount. The practice was used by the Dilma government, during its Growth Acceleration Program, but was reversed by Temer and Bolsonaro, who aimed at the highest grant value. In other words, the government wants to guarantee a lower tariff price for the user, even if that means receiving a little less money for the public coffers. “The plan is to maintain the best price for those who use the highway, and to guarantee works that improve the state’s transport infrastructure,” said Renan Filho.

THE AMAZON ISSUE Another issue that comes up against infrastructure and should receive attention (read resources) from the federal government is the Legal Amazon. The governor of Pará and president of the Consortium of Governors of the Legal Amazon (CAL), Helder Barbalho, met Lula at the end of January and assured that his demands were heard. “We need to conceive a new model for the Amazon, which involves the fight against environmental illegalities, which makes a new use of the land with a transition in the use of the soil and a low carbon economy”, he said. In all, 33 proposals for regional development were presented to President Lula. The infamous Ferrogrão, which never leaves the drawing board, is among the best-known demands. “President Lula showed himself to be open to receiving governors”, said Barbalho. He took the opportunity to demand a solution for the R$ 50 billion drop in ICMS collection by the state of Pará.

"The plan is to maintain the best price for those who use the highway, and to have the guarantee of works that improve the transport infrastructure" Renan Filho, Minister of Transport.

In Paraíba, Governor João Azevêdo sent proposals for road works, water infrastructure and improvements in state public health. In terms of water alone, the projects require resources of almost R$ 500 million. In terms of road infrastructure, more than R$ 1 billion would be needed in works to duplicate and improve roads and highways. “Another BRL 107 million would be for the construction of the Hospital de Clínicas e Traumatologia do Sertão, which will be built in Patos”, said Azevêdo. Even if the R$18.8 billion seems insufficient to build and fix everything, it’s good that Lula passes on the money as soon as possible. The account will only go up.