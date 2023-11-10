Next year, more than half of all Ukraine’s budget spending is earmarked for the defense sector to finance the war against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022 and whose end is not in sight anytime soon.

In 2024, the budgeted expenses for Ukraine almost double what it estimates to receive in revenue, according to the budget law approved this Thursday, November 9, 2023 by Parliament.

Budget revenues were set at 1.77 trillion hryvnias (equivalent to $48.4 billion in today’s prices), while spending is planned at 3.35 trillion hryvnias.

In this way, the budget deficit will be around $43.58 billion in 2024, according to the Government, fueled by enormous defense spending that will account for at least 50% of expenses.

Half of Ukraine’s budget spending will go to war. © France 24

“The priorities are clearly established in the budget. All our internal resources will be allocated so that we can resist and defeat the enemy,” said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after the vote on the project.

The senior official added that the Government plans to increase minimum wages and pensions to help millions of people cope with the rising cost of living during the war.

Ukraine urges to maintain foreign aid

According to information revealed by Kiev, this year the country has received more than 35.5 billion dollars from its partners, a little more than the 31 billion dollars raised in 2022, the year in which the war began.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that maintaining financial aid from Western allies will be key to covering the budget deficit and honoring social and humanitarian spending. In the process, contributing to the growth of a gross domestic product that was reduced by almost a third in the first year of war.

“It is a critical issue. I don’t know how we are going to get this amount of money next year,” emphasized the head of the public finance portfolio during the debate prior to the approval of the fiscal project.

Today, Ukraine uses all its tax revenue and domestic debt to finance its military, while donations and loans from foreign partners, especially the European Union, the United States and the G7 countries, go towards meeting non-EU obligations. State military.