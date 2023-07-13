In the next 10 years, the country under attack will require an increase in the number of people entering its labor market in order to rebuild its territory. The country was already experiencing a shortage of personnel before the war and the panorama has worsened with the departure of more than six million citizens, since the beginning of the conflict.

“The recovery of the labor market is the path to victory” – that is the phrase with which the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Tetyana Berezhna, outlines the future of the country if its infrastructure is to be improved in the next decade.

And it is that the conflict that began on February 24, 2022, in addition to leaving several cities in Ukraine in ruins, thousands of deaths and injuries, also brought with it the mass exodus of its citizens, which in turn weakened the already scarce labor market that the European country had.







09:16

This Wednesday, July 12, it was learned that the need for labor will grow exponentially in order to achieve the reconstruction of the country and it was estimated that at least 4.5 million workers are needed to fulfill the task.

A calculation reached by the International Organization for Migration and the International Labor Organization at a meeting that also brought together forty Ukrainian representatives from the Ministries of Economy, Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs and Education to address current and future challenges in its market. labor.

The United States, the main donor of aid to Ukraine in the war, has assured that it is “ready to collaborate” in the reconstruction and according to the president and executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of that country, American companies will also contribute privately.

A meaningful, powerful meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Vilnius. We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline, our capabilities, further long-term defense cooperation, and internal Russian processes given the recent events. The United States… pic.twitter.com/eowPKL5F8e — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023



For her part, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, has listed some of these private aids, including Nestlé, the Swiss food and beverage manufacturer that plans to allocate 43 million dollars for a food manufacturing point to be set up in the Volyn region of Ukraine; the Irish ‘Kingspan Construction’ has funded 200 million dollars to build a technology campus in Lviv; and Bayer, the German biotech company, plans to send $65 million for agricultural production and storage.

However, the World Bank has calculated that Ukraine will need at least 411,000 million dollars in the next 10 years to complete the reconstruction of its territory.

With EFE.