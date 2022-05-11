The operator of Ukraine’s gas transmission network argues that the military actions in the area force them to temporarily interrupt the transit of a third of the gas it transports from Russia to Europe.

The Ukrainian operator communicated in a letter published on its website that the war made it impossible to reach areas of its system to guarantee its security, especially in the Luhansk region, controlled by Russia.

With the decision, the company would stop supplying 32.6 million cubic meters of gas a day for reasons it described as “force majeure”, a legal term used for so-called “acts of God” that prevent the execution of contracts.

“The occupants’ actions led to the interruption of gas transit through the Sojranivka connection point,” Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, GTSOU, said in a statement.

According to the company, the cutoffs will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and offered Russia the possibility of trying to divert the gas through another crossing held by the Ukrainian government. GTSOU said it could continue to supply gas to Europe in the planned volume, through the Sojranivka interconnection point to Sudzha, further north.

About 77 million cubic meters of gas pass through that station and it is located in territory controlled by Ukraine, but Gazprom rejected that possibility. Sergei Kupriyanov, the spokesman for the Russian giant Gazprom, assured that this diversion option would be “technologically impossible” and that the company sees no reason for the decision.

Several facilities of the Ukrainian gas operator are located in territories occupied by Russia. © France 24

“The company repeatedly informed Gazprom about threats to gas transit due to the actions of the Russian-controlled occupation forces and stressed to stop interfering with the operation of the facilities, but these calls were ignored,” he said. Ukrainian gas.

The company added that the “interference of the occupation forces in the technical processes and the changes in the modes of operation”, which include “unauthorized extraction of gas”, have endangered “the stability and security of the transport system of gas from Ukraine as a whole”.

With EFE and AP