





A farmer loads grain into a truck near the front line in the Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. A local agricultural company operating a few kilometers from the border with Russia continues to grow grain despite fighting to dangers of bombings and mines. © AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova

Shipments of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil have continued with difficulty, but have not stopped, as Ukrainian officials celebrate that the export of these inputs is providing an economic boost while easing pressure on grain prices. Parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia are hoping that shipments will not be disrupted by attacks on their routes, while high food prices push millions into hunger.