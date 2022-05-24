Through a message from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, kyiv denounced the alleged theft of grain by the invading Russian forces while sending a message to the international community not to buy these products from Russia. In that order of ideas, the European Union expressed concern about the possibility that Moscow is using the grain as a weapon of war.

The most recent report of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), delivered in early May, revealed a slight decrease in food prices after they experienced a record increase during the month of March , in part, due to the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When three months have passed since the beginning of the “special military operation”, as the Kremlin calls it, in the Ukrainian territory, the FAO warns that for the period 2021-2022, the commercialization of cereals worldwide could experience a drop close to 1.2%.

Before the conflict, Ukraine and Russia accounted for a third of world wheat exports. The war and problems in the supply chain have led many importing countries, some in African territory, to face difficulties in making bread.

On the other hand, the difficulties arising from the conflict, partly due to the increase in fuel prices, have generated a rise in the price of food that has caused, in many nations, an increase in inflation.

In the midst of this panorama, and preventing some nations from acting under the pressure of scarcity, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, reported on the alleged theft of grain and cereals by Russian troops in the conflict zones.

Russian thieves steal Ukrainian grain, load it onto ships, pass through Bosporus, and try to sell it abroad. I call on all states to stay vigilant and refuse any such proposals. Don’t buy the stolen. Don’t become accomplices to Russian crimes. Theft has never brought anyone luck. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 24, 2022



Von der Leyen warns about the use of food as a weapon of war

During a presentation at the Davos Economic ForumSwitzerland, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, blamed the Russian government for using “hunger and grain” as a weapon of war while asking for collaboration to placate the “signs of a food crisis”.

“Today, Russian artillery is deliberately shelling grain warehouses throughout Ukraine. And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds,” the Commission president said in her speech before the Davos Forum.

Precisely about the blockade of ships in the Black Sea, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, asked the countries to establish an operation to escort the departure of ships loaded with grains.

“What we have seen now is just the beginning. The worst is yet to come in the next five to seven weeks, when the first harvest comes and there is nowhere to put it, which means people in North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia will pay exorbitant prices for wheat.” , told ‘The Guardian’ the Lithuanian foreign minister.

With EFE and British media