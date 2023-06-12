Switzerland’s largest bank said on Monday, June 12, 2023, that it has completed the emergency takeover of its embattled local rival. The two banks jointly employ 120,000 people worldwide, although UBS has already announced that there will be cuts.

It began in March as an unprecedented rescue to prevent the collapse of its biggest competitor and today it is configured as one of the largest financial operations in history: the UBS bank of Switzerland consummated the absorption of Credit Suisse and its 167 years of history, tarnished in recent years due to scandals and losses.

It is the biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis that UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti says will create challenges but also “lots of opportunities” for customers, employees, shareholders and the country as a whole.







01:36

The group will oversee some $5 trillion in assets, with some 120,000 employees worldwide, although UBS has already said it will cut jobs to reduce costs and take advantage of synergies.

In fact, UBS announced that around 10% of Credit Suisse’s workforce has already left the company. It also unveiled a number of management changes, revealing that Credit Suisse AG is now a subsidiary to be managed separately.

Of the more than 160 leaders being confirmed or appointed at UBS today, more than a fifth come from Credit Suisse, a UBS spokesman said.

A business that shook the market

UBS agreed on March 19 to buy Credit Suisse for about $3.32 billion in a bailout Swiss authorities orchestrated to prevent the loss of customer confidence from pushing the second-largest local bank over the brink.

However, the deal exposed two myths: first, that Switzerland’s banking system was not indestructible, and second, that, according to Arturo Bris, a finance professor and director of the IMD Global Competitiveness Center, even the big global banks are vulnerable. to panic episodes.

French 24 © France 24

In addition, the demise of Credit Suisse’s investment bank marks another withdrawal by a European lender from securities trading, which is now largely dominated by American companies.

Analysts say public concern, having moved on from the bout of possible bankruptcy, is now that the new bank will be too big, with a balance sheet roughly twice the size of the Swiss economy, meaning UBS may have to hang around. careful to avoid bankruptcy. And establish itself in the category of “too big to fall” (too big to fall).

With Reuters and EFE