El Salvador celebrates two years since its historic implementation of Bitcoin as legal tender. However, the results are still a matter of debate. In two years, the country has experienced a number of challenges, including declining adoption of the digital currency among the population and the uncertainty generated by government investment in cryptocurrency. Surveys reveal significant discontent and the population questions whether Nayib Bukele’s bet was a success or a failure.

El Salvador celebrates this Thursday, September 7, two years of having adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, between secrecy and warnings of being a way for the irregular financing of electoral campaigns or illegal activities.

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first nation in the world to have the crypto asset as legal tender, at par with the US dollar, and since then, the government led by the popular president Nayib Bukele has invested more than 250 million dollars in this project.

Bukele allocated 150 million dollars for a trust that allows converting bitcoin to dollars, and 107 million for the purchase of 2,381 digital assets, whose purchases were announced by the president on the X social network.

Bukele offered 30 dollars to those who downloaded the government digital wallet to promote the use of Bitcoin, which, among other things, allows them to receive remittances.

A questionable investment

Although Bitcoin purchases cost about 107 million dollars, due to the volatility of the currency, the value of the Central American country is now around 61.3 million dollars. According to independent analysts, the country has lost 37% of its value in Bitcoin.

Bukele also promised to place Bitcoin bonds called Volcano Bonds, for a value of 1,000 million dollars, which sought to finance the construction of Bitcoin City, although so far it has not materialized.

This April 3, 2013 file photo shows Bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. ©Rick Bowmer/AP

According to Eduardo Escobar, director of Acción Ciudadana, the country will go to the polls in 2024 “with the door and windows open so that organized crime, public funds and foreign governments finance electoral campaigns.”

“We have been pointing out the deficiency in supervision, both by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Court of Accounts of the Republic” and “this generates these possibilities of prohibited financing,” said the expert.

The economy of the Central American country grew 10.3% in 2021, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank, but experts attribute it to the economic rebound after the pandemic and not necessarily to the implementation of Bitcoin.

According to a report published in the Georgetown Journal of International Affairs in March, crypto assets are used by organized crime groups in Brazil and Central America for their illicit activities. The report reveals that the MS-13 gang, which operates in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, has been using Bitcoin as a way for victims to deliver extortion payments.

With EFE and Reuters