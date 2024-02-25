





05:56 This photograph taken on March 29, 2023 shows a man holding wheat in his hands inside a barn near the town of Rousse. The Bulgarian Agriculture Minister said on April 19, 2023 that the government had “approved a decision temporarily banning a range of products originating from Ukraine.” AFP – NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had consequences on the world economy, which was seeking to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The conflict impacted the prices of food and raw materials such as grains, olive oil, aluminum and nickel; Energy and hydrocarbon prices also increased due to the war. The world economy suffered with impacts in the countries of Europe, Asia and the United States, and in emerging and developing trade allies, such as the nations of Latin America.