The social network, which has just signed a purchase agreement with billionaire Elon Musk, delivered its first quarterly results for 2022, which show 12 million new users and lower-than-expected growth in activity.

On the New York Stock Exchange there seems to be a consensus among analysts that the planned sale of Twitter to Elon Musk for $44 billion is a better deal for shareholders than for himself (financially speaking).

The electric vehicle, space travel tycoon and now Twitter’s top taker offered $54.2 a share, 10.4 percent higher than the $49.11 the stock closed on Thursday on Wall Street. And he is already getting the resources.

Elon Musk disclosed an additional $4.5 billion worth of Tesla stock sales in new regulatory filings, bringing his total this week to $8.5 billion https://t.co/QghbRJN5Ug —Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) April 29, 2022



However, the firm has faced criticism for its slow pace of product launches. Musk has tweeted suggestions ranging from launching a widely-demanded edit button to making Twitter’s algorithm open source.

“We see little reason to believe that Twitter could extract greater value for shareholders by remaining public,” said Angelo Zino, an analyst at CFRA Research, one of the world’s largest independent investment research firms.

Zino added that “the financial results, coupled with ongoing headwinds related to the advertising industry, solidify the Board’s decision to approve Musk’s offer.”

More income, renewed profits and more users, but…

Twitter’s financial results in the first quarter of 2022 fell short of market expectations, exposing the challenges Elon Musk will face if he does take control of the company.

Revenues increased by 16% and profits exceeded $500 million in this period, but not because of its operating performance, but because of the sale of its MoPUB mobile app advertising division for more than $1 billion earlier. of this year.

Daily active users on Twitter closed the quarter at 229 million, up from 199 million a year earlier. In the quarter alone it had 12 million new users, after posting its biggest quarterly increase since the height of the pandemic, when it added 20 million in just three months.

Twitter financial results © France 24

Twitter acknowledged that an internal error resulted in it overstating quarterly user numbers by around 1.5 million between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the end of 2021, as well as some unspecified period in 2019.

According to the social network, the error occurred because “in March 2019, we launched a feature that allowed people to link several separate accounts to conveniently switch between accounts” and that made it difficult to obtain the real data of who were new users and who not.

Last year, Twitter said that by 2023, it expected to double its annual revenue and grow to 315 million users. Due to the pending acquisition by Musk, he decided to give up on that and any other goals.

