Starting this Thursday, July 13, content creators will be able to monetize their account to receive money for the advertising that appears in the comments of their tweets. With the announcement, Twitter enters the exclusive world of monetization on social networks alongside applications such as YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Screenshots of the earnings they received for their tweets were posted by hundreds of verified accounts on Thursday.

Five months after announcing the monetization of the social network, the promise of its owner, Elon Musk, is fulfilled and Twitter begins to pay the content creators of its platform, a promise that analysts interviewed by the US press described as this “essential” Thursday if the goal is that the social network is not forgotten over time.

And it is that with this novelty Musk intends to retain his Internet users, especially the most popular and active in the blue bird app, so that they do not go to competitors such as the new social network Threads de Meta, which hit the market last week and in just five days it achieved a record number of 100 million downloads, surpassing the previous highs of Chat GPT, which reached it in two months.

What is needed to receive money?

Monetization, which has millions of people creating content on apps like Facebook, Tiktok, and YouTube, can be a reality on Twitter, as long as these conditions are met:

Be subscribed to Twitter Bluethe paid membership that guarantees verification on the platform.

have an account Stripe to pay commissions.

Have more than five million impressions on your tweets on a monthly basis, during the last three months.

🚨BREAKING: Twitter Monetization For Creators Is REAL💰 I just received my first ad revenue payment from Twitter. 1st check = $10K (!!!) I would typically never share personal financial info but creators need to know that @elonmusk means BUSINESS supporting the creator economy pic.twitter.com/JliTBR2LkG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2023



The payment terms scenario is very similar to what already exists in other applications. Each content creator will receive a commission for the advertising that appears in the comments of their tweets, just like YouTube, where ads interrupt a creator’s video and thus, they receive a part of what the company paid for appear in segmented videos with specific themes.

Since last year, Twitter has lost a lot of advertising revenue due to the constant controversies surrounding its owner, Elon Musk.

The platform’s advertising sales in the United States amounted to 88 million dollars in April this year, a decrease of close to 60% when compared to the period of April 2022.

However, although the social network has already started paying content creators, it has not yet published how it calculates the percentage it pays each creator.

With EFE and local media