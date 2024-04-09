The Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced export restrictions for 54 Turkish products that were sent to Israel until a ceasefire is achieved in the escalation that has lasted six months and left more than 33,300 dead. The ban marks Ankara's first significant measure against Israel, even though Turkey has been a staunch critic of military actions in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war.

Turkey decided to take action against Israel in the midst of its offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has brought hunger and destruction to the Palestinian territory. The Turkish Government made a ceasefire in hostilities a condition to lift the decision it made on April 9, which also gives a drastic turn to the commercial relations of both States.

The measure will apply to the export of products from 54 different categoriesincluding iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminum, brick, fertilizers, construction equipment and products, jet fuel, among others.

Türkiye restricts exports of 54 products to Israel © france 24 english

A decision that came just a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Israel had banned Turkish military cargo planes from joining an operation to airdrop humanitarian aid to Loop.

After this announcement, Fidan promised a strong response from Turkey and warned of a series of measures against Israel until it declares a ceasefire.

“This decision will remain in force until Israel, under its obligations under international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unimpeded flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the Ministry of Commerce said. .

There is no excuse for Israel to block our attempt to deliver aid by air to the hungry people of Gaza

In response, Israel said it was preparing a ban on products from Türkiye.

Between strong rhetoric and lucrative relationships

Since before the recent escalation erupted, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling party has roots in Turkey's Islamic movement, He has been an outspoken critic of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. In fact, it is a position he has openly maintained since he took office in 2003.

However, now, after suffering a major setback in local elections in March, the president faced internal pressure to take action against Israel, as he was already accused of maintaining a double standard by launching strong accusations against Israel. while continuing his lucrative business relationships.







01:52

In 2023, Türkiye's exports to Israel amounted to $5.4 billionaccording to reports from the Turkish Statistics Institute, a scenario that could occur thanks to the fact that both actors normalized their relations by appointing ambassadors in each territory in 2022, after several years of tension.

In the first quarter of this year alone, Turkey has already exported goods worth 1.1 billion dollars to Israel from around 317 million in volume recorded in January to 432 million in April, especially with products from the metals, steel and , cement and electronics.

With AP, Reuters and EFE