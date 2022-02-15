Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday in search of bilateral cooperation and to unblock the tense relations due to his positions on the Islamists after the Arab Spring of 2011.

Erdogan was received by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed, and according to what they said, they sealed 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding on investment, industry, transportation, advanced technologies, defense or the media.

According to the official Emirati news agency WAM, the leaders discussed “the opportunities for diverse cooperation available in both countries, especially in the fields of investment, economy and development.”

Both leaders also commented on “the opportunities for diverse cooperation available in both countries, especially in the fields of investment, economy and development.” Likewise, they shared their points of view on the socio-political situation in the Middle East and promised to “support peaceful solutions in order to reinforce security, peace and stability in the area that form the basis for cooperation and development and advance towards the future to which their peoples and countries aspire”.

The agency added that Bin Zayed thanked Turkey for condemning recent “terrorist” attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against the Emirates.

An official walks past Turkish and Emirati flags at Qasr Al-Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, February 14, 2022. © Jon Gambrell / AP

Sheikh Mohammed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received Erdogan at the airport and oversaw the ceremony with an honor guard at Al-Watan Palace. Before his arrival, Erdogan said that he hopes the visit will advance the “great potential” of trade between the countries.

Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, said on Twitter that Erdogan “opens a new positive page in the bilateral relations between the two countries”, adding that he is “in line with the UAE’s orientation towards strengthening communication bridges.” and cooperation with a view to stability and prosperity in the region”.

The United Arab Emirates agreed in January to a $4.74 billion equivalent currency swap deal to bolster Turkey’s battered foreign exchange reserves. During Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to Turkey last fall, Emirati officials said the UAE would earmark $10 billion for investments in Turkey.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi had distanced themselves in 2013 due to the opposing positions in different conflicts in the area, including the alleged Emirati support for the failed coup in Turkey in 2016. Relations became tense due to Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, whom the Emirates consider a maximum threat to national security.

Erdogan’s visit comes as his economic decisions have pushed Turkey’s year-on-year inflation to almost 50% and its national currency, the lira, hit a historic devaluation.

With EFE and AP