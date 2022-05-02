Like many countries in the world, Turkey is suffering from price increases as a result of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But in the Anatolian country, the even more critical situation was accentuated during the celebration of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, which ended on Monday, May 2.

Ebru Karhan, a Turkish citizen, had high expectations when she found out a few months ago that the pandemic was abating. “Everything would be easier”, she thought to herself. Now she and her husband would be able to go back to work without interruptions, her daughters would go back to school and their old life, the one they missed, would return.

Ebru, however, soon realized that he was wrong. “We can no longer buy meat, for example. Before, the girls ate meat twice a week. Now we no longer buy. In this month, because they are fasting, we try to buy some chicken, but we can only once every ten days. It is difficult”, explains Ebru from his house, where he celebrated every night of April the meal that marks the end of the daytime fast for the month of Ramadan.

Like her, many Turks, who see their salaries rapidly depreciating, have had to change their eating habits. The reason: the huge wave of inflation in Turkey. Officially, year-on-year inflation stands at 61%, but independent studies put it at 143%a figure not seen since the early 2000s.

“Everything is getting worse. The government tries to solve the problem with slogans, but this does not help people’s stomachs. People need to buy fruit, meat, vegetables, flour,” explains economist Veysel Ulusoy, director of the research group responsible for the unofficial inflation figure. His work, he explains, is a source of anger for the Turkish government, which seeks to close the group and prosecute its directors.

A wave of strikes against inflation

The situation has caused that, in recent months, workers from dozens of companies have gone on strike to request an improvement in wages, which have not been adjusted to the inflationary trend.

Although some companies have agreed to a salary increase, others are resisting.

Women carry bags with merchandise on a shopping street in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. © Francisco Seco / AP

“Since they fired me we have stopped buying things that are not strictly necessary. For example, a dress for my daughter, now I buy one instead of two, or if it’s hot, the children still wear winter clothes because we can’t buy summer clothes. We have no form. It is very difficult”, narrates Mehmet Aytekin, who for asking for a salary increase and joining a union was fired from his job.

With his colleagues, he has been protesting for more than 100 days in front of the company where he worked. But his ability to resist is over.

“Now I survive by asking for loans from the bank and with some help from the union, but in the coming months I don’t know how I will do (…) In May my loans expire and I don’t think I can continue like this. I think I’ll bury myself. It will be easier that way,” says Mehmet, with a sad smile.