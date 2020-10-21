Economy Trump’s re-election could benefit Finland in the short term – How experts assess the impact of the US election on the economy

HS asked Tuuli Koivu, Chief Economist of Nordea, and Timo Vuorta, Director of the Central Chamber of Commerce, to assess how the outcome of the November presidential election will affect the Finnish economy.

The United States sitting president Donald Trumpin re-election in the november elections could even benefit Finland in the short term.

This is the assessment of the Director of International Affairs and EU Affairs Timo Vuori From the Central Chamber of Commerce.

“Trump would probably continue the economic recovery immediately with tax cuts, which would have a direct impact on economic activity. This, in turn, would be reflected in an improvement in the market of Finnish export companies, ”says Vuori.

The downside, in turn, would be the unpredictability of trade relations between the two countries. From a business perspective, that would mean making it more difficult to invest in the North American market.

November The U.S. presidential election on Day 3 will be closely monitored around the world. It is also interesting for Finland what kind of economic policy will be pursued in the country over the next four years.

HS asked Nordea’s chief economist Wind from Birch and the Central Chamber of Commerce from the mountain reviews how Trump or Joe Biden the election victory would affect the Finnish economy.

According to the mountain, Democrat and Republican candidates also have something in common: they both think America and the Americans will come first anyway.

In practice, this means that the President-elect must find a solution to re-raise employment in the United States, which has suffered from the coronary crisis. From 3.6 per cent at the beginning of the year, there are now almost eight per cent.

“ “During Biden’s presidency, growth would be more like a U-shaped track.”

Both the candidates aim to get the economy back on a growth trajectory, but the means are fundamentally different.

“If Trump is elected, he will aim for a rapid V-shaped growth curve for economic growth,” Vuori says.

Biden, on the other hand, has talked about the social dimension of the economy, such as canceling rich tax increases and increasing corporate tax liabilities. The mountain estimates that Biden would bring stability and predictability, but during his season the economy would grow a little slower.

“During Biden’s presidency, growth would be more like a U-shaped track,” he says.

The next few years Economic policy thinking in the United States is also of key importance to Finnish companies. Although 60 per cent of Finland’s exports go to the EU, many export products end up in the United States.

The main reason is that Finnish companies manufacture a lot of so-called intermediate products, which are sold as part of larger equipment, vehicles or industrial solutions. According to Vuori, such intermediates account for about 67 percent of all exports.

“In the end, about ten percent of all Finnish exports end up in the US market. When it comes to value added and service exports, the United States is really the most important market for us, ”he says.

In Finns the companies have 260 subsidiaries in the United States with 40,000 employees. With multiplier effects, Vuori estimates that Finnish companies employ up to 70,000 Americans.

Yet Biden’s choice would not fundamentally change the situation for Trump: in the United States, it is now thought that companies need to hire American workers and buy American products. It is also a huge challenge for Finnish companies.

“Many Finnish companies operate in the field of environmental technology, for example. At the moment, it seems that it is even more difficult to enter public procurement tenders, ”says Vuori.

At this point, the United States is officially withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement the day after the election. Admittedly, some twenty states have taken steps in their legislation to promote environmental goals.

It opens up new business opportunities for Finnish so-called clean technology companies.

“Such projects would undoubtedly progress faster if Biden were elected,” Vuori says.

“ “The market will certainly think that Trump is more of their friend, but Biden will again bring stability in the longer term.”

Both Experts interviewed by HS state that the result of the US election affects Finland in two ways: the most direct impact on companies comes from the country’s economic development.

In trade policy, on the other hand, there are several overlapping developments, which also affect Finland.

The background is still strongly influenced by China, with which the United States has been in a direct trade war on several occasions during the Trump period. According to Nordea’s Tuuli Koivu, the situation has really only intensified.

At the same time, China has taken leaps towards the position of the world’s largest economy. According to Koivu, a situation in which Western democracies are divided is very suitable for China.

Wind Birch­

The EU has also become tired of China’s actions. For example, it prevents companies from EU Member States from operating freely in the Chinese market. Birch estimates that the United States and the EU, which have joined forces, would probably be a difficult resistance to China in trade policy.

“However, Trump has a protectionist agenda and has said little about the EU in his election campaign. When he speaks, the EU often presents as much of a threat as China. That is why I believe that Biden, as President, could be someone who would bring the EU and the United States closer together, ”he says.

Birch According to him, the biggest impact on Finland in the forthcoming presidential election will come from the economic policy that will be pursued in the United States over the next four years.

“Biden would raise taxes, but in the end, the realization of the increase would require Democrats to decide on it with a large enough majority. The market will certainly think Trump is more of their guy, but Biden will again bring stability in the longer term, ”he says.

It is interesting for Finland what will happen to customs policy after the elections. The steel duties imposed by Trump are still in force. He has also spoken about imposing car duties on EU companies.

They would have a significant impact on the Uusikaupunki car plant, at least two-thirds of whose production ends up in the U.S. market.

“If the incoming president wants to get closer to the EU, it will demand a waiver of steel tariffs. In the case of Biden, it would be more likely than in Trump’s, ”says Timo Vuori.