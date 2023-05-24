There is pressure on Washington to limit Asian chipmakers in response to restrictions imposed this week by the Chinese regulator on Micron, the largest US manufacturer, which is part of the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The US Department of Commerce should include Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies, CXMT, on a trade blacklist in response to Micron Technology’s ban. That was the proposal of the chairman of the committee on China of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Gallagher.

“The United States must make it clear to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) that it will not tolerate economic coercion against its companies or its allies. The Department of Commerce must immediately add ChangXin Memory Technologies to the entity list and ensure that no US technology, regardless specifications, it ends up with CXMT, YMTC or other PRC companies operating in this sector,” Gallagher said in a statement.

The Chinese regulator has banned Micron, the largest US maker of memory chips, citing “security concerns.” But, as analysts have pointed out, it is the latest chapter in a growing trade dispute between the Asian giant and the United States.

According to Gallagher, the US Commerce Department must ensure that “any US export license issued to foreign semiconductor memory companies operating in (China) is used to pad Micron, and our allies in South Korea, who have experienced exactly this kind of economic coercion from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) firsthand in recent years, they must also act to prevent landfilling.”

CXMT is China’s most developed manufacturer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips.

For its part, Apple announced “a multi-billion dollar agreement” with Broadcom to produce in the United States radio frequency chips for 5G technology and cutting-edge wireless components.

Broadcom, already one of Apple’s main suppliers, has improved its valuation by around 25% so far in 2023 and its market capitalization is around $290 billion. The company will be in charge of producing the so-called FBAR filters, which will be manufactured in various Broadcom plants in the United States.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said, “All Apple products depend on engineering and technology developed and built right here in the US, and we will continue to deepen our investments in the US economy because we have unwavering faith in the future of the country”.

With Reuters and EFE