The growth of the United States economy in 2023 will fluctuate, according to Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg, from 0.2 to 0.3%, there will be almost no growth, a recession.

Most of Mexico’s exports, around 80%, are destined for the US, therefore, what happens to the US economy has a significant impact on the Mexican economy, but who fundamentally defines what will happen in Mexico are the policies of President López Obrador.

The World Bank estimates that world growth in 2023 will be 1.7%, in the US 0.5%, in Mexico 0.9% and in China 4.3%.

These data make it clear to us that low growth prevails worldwide, but Mexico can grow more if the López Obrador government rectifies the path and creates the conditions for US investment and purchases from Mexico to increase, and they buy less from the Chinese, who absorb 19% of imports from the United States, despite being 11,400 kilometers away. Mexico, a few meters from the USA, and with a border of 3,169 kilometers, represents 14% of the exports of the United States.

One of the causes of the lower US investment in Mexico is the high taxes on investors, around 55% for each peso of profit, while in China they are 15% in the Special Economic Zones, zones that the current Mexican government he threw away, he did not consider its importance.

If the government of the 4T wants to avoid an economic situation worse than the current one in 2023, it has to guarantee that it will not continue reforming laws and the Constitution whenever it feels like it, since these changes create an environment of legal uncertainty that scares away investment. The one that arrives at the moment is mainly speculative, to win with the high interest rates, they do not create jobs or increase exports.

If the AMLO government does not reduce taxes to investors to levels similar to those of the US and China, and does not abandon the path towards the consolidation of State monopoly capitalism, nor does it provide legal stability, the Mexican economy will fall in 2023 or 2024 , in a crisis not seen in several decades.