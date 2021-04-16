The controversial tax reform project includes the levy of the Value Added Tax (VAT) for public services of the highest strata, broadens the tax base, creates a fund to face climate change and a tax for single-use plastics .

The Government of Colombia calls it the “Sustainable Solidarity Law”, but in reality it is a whole tax reform. This Thursday, April 5, the bill of official origin was filed that seeks to raise around 25 billion pesos (about 6,850 million dollars).

Controversial, even before being presented, the project proposes a series of reforms to the tax statute to expand the taxpayer base, that is, it would reduce the minimum amount from which citizens must declare taxes before the authorities.

The most controversial point of the initiative proposes that, starting in 2022, those who earn more than 2.4 million pesos a month (about $ 663 today) must declare income tax, a measure rejected by unions in a country where wages The minimum is the equivalent of $ 248.

National government resides the project of #SustainableSolidarityLaw, a proposal of a social nature that seeks to increase efforts in the fight against inequality and poverty, especially after the economic and social effects caused by the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/m0T4kjkUJm – MinHacienda (@MinHacienda) April 15, 2021



By 2023, the base is expected to be extended to those who receive a figure greater than 1.7 million pesos per month (about $ 470).

The proposed law contemplates the collection of VAT, which is 19%, on the rates of public energy services, aqueduct and sewerage and home gas, for users of social strata 4, 5 and 6, the highest on the scale.

From wealth taxes to “green” taxes

If approved by the Legislature, the bill would create a temporary wealth tax for high wages, specifically in 2022 and 2023.

Those who have assets of more than 4,865 million pesos (about $ 1.35 million) on January 1 could be subject to a 1% tax, but if their assets exceed 14,595 million pesos (about $ 4 million) ), they would pay 2%.

Likewise, it is proposed that workers in the public or private sector who earn more than 10 million pesos a month (about $ 2,765) be charged during the second half of this year the “temporary and solidarity tax on high incomes” , in addition to income tax.

Other planned measures seek to combat climate change: raise the surcharges on gasoline and diesel, modify the tax charged for the use of fossil fuels and create a national tax on single-use plastic products used for packaging, packaging. or packing goods.

Criticism against the tax reform proposal in Colombia

With this project, the government of President Iván Duque hopes to raise 23 billion pesos (about 6.3 billion dollars) that will be used to improve public finances and finance social assistance programs.

Around 74% of the collection will come from individuals and the rest from companies, acknowledged the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, who has been the target of criticism from those who believe that the reform will affect, above all, the middle class.

For Alejandro Useche, a professor at the management school of the Universidad del Rosario, the reform, necessary to sustain spending in an indebted country, was poorly formulated.

“It may be generating a greater damage on the pockets of lower-income taxpayers and suddenly not so much on people and companies with high levels of income and assets,” he warned the AFP agency.

The opposition and the unions announced demonstrations for April 28 against what will be the third tax reform in three years of government, while the Legislature is discussing it, a difficult task in a Congress that does not have a pro-government majority.

In addition, it faces the reluctance of its allies to a presidential election year, which in turn leaves very little time for its approval, as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned on Wednesday.

With AFP and EFE