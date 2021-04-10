The health of the economy is the great fear for the voters who will elect their new rulers on April 11, after having endured the onslaught of the pandemic that plummeted GDP and thrown millions of people into poverty.

Ecuador and Peru have something in common, beyond the fact that their citizens will go to the polls this Sunday, April 11 to elect a new president: both are at the top of the ranking of the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. , Economically speaking.

The next president of Ecuador faces the difficult challenge of weathering or learning to live in technical bankruptcy, until the national economy begins to reactivate.

The Gross Domestic Product registered a fall of 7.5% in 2020, after a minimum growth registered in 2019; It has an unemployment rate of 5.3%, when before the pandemic it was 3.8% and its public debt accumulates 63,000 million dollars, 62.9% of GDP.

In social terms, the poverty rate went from 25% before the crisis to 32.4% last year, while 14.9% live in extreme poverty, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

By December 2020, this entity considered a person poor if they received a per capita family income of less than 84.05 dollars per month and extremely poor if they received less than 47.37 dollars per month.

Ecuadorians will choose between conservative banker Guillermo Lasso and left-wing economist Andrés Arauz in a second presidential round that follows months of debate over whether the country’s economic malaise can be better addressed through socialism or pro-market policies.

Andrés Arauz has promised that if he wins, he will not comply with the conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund for the disbursement of 6.5 billion dollars for more than two years, as he described them as “draconian” due to the adjustments to public spending that they require.

Guillermo Lasso, who is a shareholder of Banco de Guayaquil, of which he was also president, is a staunch defender of the market economy and wants to govern with an optimized state apparatus and invigorate the private sector.

Peru: the second country in the region hardest hit in a pandemic

Only Venezuela can say that it ended 2020 with a worse economic result than Peru, whose 11% contraction in GDP put two million inhabitants into unemployment, whose rate jumped to 14.5%, more than double that of a year ago.

Inequality and high informality are the greatest economic challenges that those who become President of that country will have, since it is estimated that 70% of Peruvian employees work without a contract and more than a third of the businesses do not pay sales taxes. .

As far as poverty is concerned, the most recent data available is cut to 2019. At that time, one in five citizens lived on less than $ 3.2 per day and 2.9% lived in extreme poverty with 1, $ 7 a day.

In the face of the recovery, the industry unions have great expectations for the Government that will be elected this year and that will have to reactivate productive activities, already paralyzed before the pandemic due to corruption scandals.

