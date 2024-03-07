The Digital Markets Act is a regulatory action designed to rein in so-called “Big Tech” from potential acts of abusing their dominant position and is expected to reshape the global tech industry after decades of unbridled growth.

Europeans who browse on their phones and computers will have, starting this Thursday, March 7, 2024, new options for default browsers and search engines, ranging from new ways to download iPhone applications, to more transparency in the management of your personal data online.

These changes are part of the new Digital Markets Law, a set of European Union regulations that Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and ByteDance, owner of TikTok, classified as technological “gatekeepers”, among others, will have to start to follow.

The objective: to stop the dominance of the great technological titans in digital markets so that they are more “fair.”

The first changes

The strictest oversight includes Google services such as Maps, YouTube, the Chrome browser and the Android operating system, as well as Amazon's Marketplace and Apple's Safari browser and iOS system.

Tech giants have responded to regulation, some reluctantly, by changing some of their traditional ways of running their business. For example, Apple has said it will allow European iPhone users to download apps outside of its App Store, which is already installed by default.

The multinational has resisted the measure, since much of its income comes from the 30% fee it charges for payments (such as Disney+ subscriptions) made through iOS applications.

In another of the most significant changes, Android users will be able to choose which search engine they want to use by default – not just Google – and iPhone users will be able to choose their trusted browser – not just Safari – while Microsoft will no longer require people to use Edge by default.

Companies that do not comply with the regulations face the threat of heavy punishments ranging from fines proportional to their annual global revenues – in the case of repeated violations – to the breakup of their businesses for “systematic violations.”

Other territories such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Brazil and India are drawing up their own versions of rules similar to the European ones aimed at preventing technology companies from dominating digital markets.

