Now the big vaccination is coming up. Will that boost the economy?

In fact, we expect this to have positive effects on the economy. The restrictions in the service sector, such as the closing of the catering trade, can be relaxed again if the vaccination campaign is successful, and there is no longer any risk of burdens in other areas. In 2020 we saw that private households saved significantly more: holiday trips were canceled in places and consumer decisions were postponed. In a stable environment, people will catch up on some consumption in 2021. In addition, the vaccine also works globally, so that foreign trade will receive a further boost.

The IW now assumes that the German economy will grow again by 4 percent in 2021, meaning that the sharp slump in 2020 will at least be partially made up for.

Yes, real economic output in 2021 is likely to be a good 4 percent above the level of the crisis year 2020, for which we expect a slump of 5.25 percent. Inflation will remain very moderate and the unemployment rate will remain at just under 6 percent. It remains uncertain how the investments that are important for future growth will develop. Global investment and trading activity depends, for example, on developments around Brexit. In our most recent forecast, however, we are significantly more pessimistic than before for the first quarter of 2021, because that will probably suffer from the renewed lockdown. Added to this is the increase in VAT to its previous level of 19 percent.

Many companies are struggling to survive – others are even crisis winners. Has Corona increased the differences between the M + E sectors and between the M + E companies?

Corona has accelerated digitization processes, which shapes companies and entire industries. The manufacturing industry has been in a recessive phase since the beginning of 2018, and the Corona crisis has accelerated this trend. The picture is very different across industries. Industrial companies with a size of 20 to 249 employees are badly hit, due to the “SME gap” in the Corona aid packages from April 2020: an estimated 88 percent of M + E companies were unable to benefit from the emergency aid and the economic stabilization fund. The foreign market is often an important factor: in vehicle construction, for example, almost two thirds of sales were achieved there in 2019.

In many companies, jobs are at risk. What do companies need now in order to be able to keep as many jobs as possible?

Many companies still expect production gaps. That speaks for a rather slow recovery. In order to continue bridging this period, there is short-time work allowance, which has proven itself again in this crisis. Incidentally, the unemployment rate in the euro area rose by just 1 percentage point. Although fewer workers are needed, this is mainly achieved by shortening working hours. This year the economic situation will ease the situation. In order to cope with the crisis, incentives for new hires should be created instead of regulating flexible forms of employment even more.

Who actually pays the state’s high corona debt? Will we all get the bill in the form of tax hikes?

Proposals like a wealth tax or even a burden equalization as in the early phase of the Federal Republic are haunted by the media and by some parties. But it is fundamentally wrong to compare the corona pandemic with the much more dramatic situation after the Second World War!

The debt brake provides for a repayment plan that we should extend over 20 or 30 years. Then there must be neither tax increases nor spending cuts. The federal government can borrow more easily than the federal states and municipalities, the interest rates are zero: if we return to stable growth, we can quickly reduce the debt ratio.

When it comes to corporate taxation, Germany is already at the top internationally. What could the state do here?

By the end of 2019, the companies continuously built up employment. This has helped the state significantly in consolidating the budget. However, the demographic development will soon have negative consequences for German public finances. It is therefore important to strengthen the growth potential.

There is a need for action in terms of tax policy as well as investment policy. And that includes an internationally oriented corporate tax reform. A reduction of up to 5 percentage points in corporation tax could help make German companies more competitive internationally. And without the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge, we would receive a kind of special corporate tax.