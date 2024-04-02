The 100 billion dollar club is made up of 14 men, of which there is only one Latin American, the Mexican Carlos Slim. In the top five there are four Americans already known in past lists and the first place this year is occupied by the Frenchman Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Sephora, with a net worth of 233,000 million dollars; Elon Musk came in second with USD 195 billion and is followed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon, with a cumulative USD 194 billion.

