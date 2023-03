06:19 Employees of the airline Viva Air protest in front of the Civil Aeronautics building, after the airline canceled all its flights due to the financial difficulties it faces to operate at El Dorado Airport, in Bogota, Colombia February 28, 2023 REUTERS – LUISA GONZALEZ

The head of the Transport portfolio, Guillermo Reyes, said in an interview with France 24 that the cessation of operations of the country’s main low-cost airline “is not the fault of the State” and criticized the paralysis of its flights without prior notice. Thousands of passengers continue to be stuck at airports in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Argentina.