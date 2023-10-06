First modification:
The World Trade Organization predicts that this year the growth of world trade will be only 0.8%, a figure significantly lower than what was reported in 2022, when it was 2.7%. The entity assures that there are negative factors that have not helped the outlook improve, such as the war in Ukraine, the real estate crisis in China and the geopolitical conflicts that have dragged the world into “global economic fragmentation.”
