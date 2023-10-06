





04:56 Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), speaks to the media about the revised WTO trade forecasts during a press conference at the World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva ( Switzerland), on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. © Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

The World Trade Organization predicts that this year the growth of world trade will be only 0.8%, a figure significantly lower than what was reported in 2022, when it was 2.7%. The entity assures that there are negative factors that have not helped the outlook improve, such as the war in Ukraine, the real estate crisis in China and the geopolitical conflicts that have dragged the world into “global economic fragmentation.”