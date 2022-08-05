The Central Bank of the United Kingdom raised interest rates to the maximum in 27 years in an attempt to control rising inflation, while the United States and Italy promote millionaire aid for companies and families.

The world searches for solutions. The Bank of England raised interest rates again to contain rising inflation, which is on track to exceed 13%, although it warned that a long recession was looming.

Policymakers at the Bank of England voted 8-1 for a half percentage point hike to 1.75%, the highest since late 2008.

The British pound fell as the Bank of England warned that the UK would enter a recession at the end of 2022 and not emerge from it until early 2024. Adding to the pressure of high prices, driven by the cost of energy, the UK it is adapting to Brexit and a change in political leadership.

The issuer claims the UK is facing the biggest drop in living standards since records began in the 1960s.

Italy presents a new package of 17,400 million dollars against inflation

This Thursday, August 4, Italy approved a new aid package worth about 17,000 million euros (about 17,400 million dollars) to help companies and families to protect themselves from the increase in energy prices and the prices to consumption.

The plan is one of the latest and most important by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi and adds to the 35 billion euros budgeted since January to cushion the impact of electricity, gas and gasoline costs.

“This package aims to protect Italy’s economic recovery from the worsening international environment,” Draghi told a news conference after a cabinet meeting to approve the measures.

Rome extended until the fourth quarter of this year existing measures aimed at cutting electricity and gas bills for low-income families, as well as reducing so-called “system cost” levies.

Biden touts the Inflation Reduction Act

“Everyone is here because they believe the Inflation Reduction Act meets the needs of working families now, and what our economy needs now for stronger and sustained economic growth in years to come,” said President Joe Biden.

Biden hosted a roundtable with business leaders to push for Congressional passage of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. According to him, this “739 billion dollar package can help reduce inflation, cut the budget deficit, address climate change and reduce medical bills,” a message he promotes amid Republican criticism.

But Republican lawmakers argue that the 15% minimum corporate tax included in the package will hurt America’s factories and middle-class workers. According to the opposition, energy costs will rise while innovations in health care will decline due to prescription drug price caps.

With AP and EFE