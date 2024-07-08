Economy | The world is ushering in the age of geopolitics – How is Finland doing?

Economic|In international trade, for a long time it was assumed that everyone followed the agreed rules. According to Etla’s recent report, the blocs led by the great powers and the competition between them through geoeconomic means will be emphasized in the new era.

Globalization the time is over and the world has moved into the era of geopolitics, where the driving force behind change is the political actions of the major powers instead of companies.

The new era is marked by the division of the world into blocs led by the great powers and competition between them through geoeconomic means.

This is stated in a recent report by the Institute for Economic Research Etla “Geopolitics is changing the world economy”, which is part of the government’s investigation and research activities.

Geopolitics refers to the connection of geography with the country’s foreign policy, and geoeconomy refers to the economic means that the country uses to achieve its foreign policy goals.

Geoeconomic methods include customs, foreign trade restrictions, strategic holdings, creation of dependency relationships and industrial policy.

Last for weeks, there has been talk, among other things, of the temporary punitive duties imposed by the EU on electric cars imported from China, which, for example, the German car industry has criticized. According to the EU, China supports its electric car companies in an unfair way. The United States has also attacked Chinese electric cars before.

It is also typical that countries practicing geoeconomy veil their actions behind some other reason, such as the green transition.

Central to the change is that the era of geoeconomics has changed assumptions about how the economy works.

“During globalization, it was believed that everyone followed the agreed rules. Now the assumption is often that the great powers use economic means to pursue their own interests”, says Etla’s director of research, who led the study Jyrki Ali-Yrkkö.

“Small countries can’t help but find the best ways to adapt.”

“ “A large part of the world’s countries have left themselves in a neutral state.”

Where from the change started?

Ali-Yrkkö sees the situation as a continuum, where the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed on China during the presidency were a turning point.

Etla Research Director Jyrki Ali-Yrkkö.

The tariffs were justified by China’s unfair game, but in reality it was more about superpower politics between states, Ali-Yrkkö interprets the situation.

China got too big too fast and the US decided to act.

“It was then that the fact that not everyone plays by the same rules was raised for the first time.”

Next, Brexit and the corona pandemic highlighted the dependencies between countries and showed how global production chains no longer functioned during the crisis.

“That’s when the term resilience came up. We began to pay attention to how to survive and recover from crises.”

Most recently, Russia’s attack on Ukraine brought not only economic tension to the playing field but also military tension and again highlighted the risk that, for example, Central Europe had taken when too much trust was placed in Russia in the gas trade.

Blocks the boundaries between are not always clear in the world of geopolitics.

The dividing lines between China and the United States or the West and Russia are clearly drawn, but a large part of the world’s countries, such as India, have remained in a neutral state, Ali-Yrkkö states.

“They try to get along with everyone and don’t take strong positions.”

For example, in relation to Russia’s actions, a large number of countries have voted absent or absent from the vote in the UN General Assembly.

The EU is also in the position of reacting in the situation, even though the position regarding the war in Ukraine is mostly clear. The EU needs both China and the United States as trade partners.

“China is really significant economically, both in terms of imports and exports. There are a lot of trade relations with China and there is no desire to completely give them up at this point.”

“ “Innovation is always preceded by imitation, and no one is to be blamed for that.”

How Will the EU succeed in a competition where the United States and China support their own production and research with big money and take the lead in the critical technologies of the future?

There will be challenges in the short term, Ali-Yrkkö states.

However, he reminds us that even China did not reach its current state in an instant. A very significant role in its development has been played by the fact that Western companies invested in China, and as a result it gained Western production technology and know-how.

“Innovation is always preceded by imitation, and no one is to be blamed for that. Everyone does.”

The EU can develop in the same way but not as fast.

“That road is not easy and what is absolutely certain, it is not fast.”

of the EU remaining a common front is also a challenge in the age of geopolitics.

The risk is the start of support competition between EU countries, which Germany has already had a foretaste of.

Last summer, Germany granted Thyssenkrupp AG a two billion euro business subsidy to build a more environmentally friendly steel plant. The subsidy is two-thirds of the total amount of the investment.

“If the EU pursues an industrial policy or support policy, then competition should not take place within the EU.”

According to Ali-Yrkö, the EU’s internal competition policy would lead to inefficient production, which would weaken the EU’s position in foreign markets.

And small countries could not compete in support policy in the first place.

However, Ali-Yrkkö reminds that the EU is one of the largest market areas in the world.

Other countries – both China and the United States – will continue to be interested in doing business with the EU.

International in a recent report by the consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it is estimated that the new situation can also open up opportunities for the EU and Finland.

The report states that although the new rules of the world economy will slow down the growth of international trade, the changing trade environment offers growth opportunities for the EU and Finland in developing markets such as India, Southeast Asia, Brazil and African countries.

BCG partner Mikko Tynkkynen says that the EU and Finland should not start a defense game now, but should turn their attention to possibilities. Tynkkynen is one of the authors of the report.

According to Tynkkynen, it would now be essential for the EU to obtain free trade agreements with the most important growing economies, such as India.

“ “If each EU country competes against each other with business subsidies, then everyone suffers.”

how about Finland? As a small country, we can’t compete in support policy, so are we a chip in the waves when the world is storming?

“Even though Finland, as a small country, is in the position of reacting, it does not mean that nothing can be done,” says Ali-Yrkkö.

BCG’s Tynkkynen also thinks the same.

“Finnish companies, which have the best conditions for success, have to look a little further than what they are traditionally used to,” Tynkkynen says.

“If the conditions are there to compete, then in many situations now is the time to start building openings in places where you have not traditionally been involved.”

According to Tynkkynen, Finland has a lot to offer in, for example, the engineering and metal industries, as well as solutions for the green transition.

Finland also has to keep its side in order to get investments in new technologies to Finland as well. For example, there is a huge amount of special expertise in chip production in Finland, Tynkkynen reminds.

in Finland we are working on an industrial policy strategy, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Etla’s study raises three questions that Finland should be able to answer in every industrial policy measure:

If industrial policy action is the answer, what problem does it solve?

Why is the problem not solved by the private market?

If the same problem can often be solved by different policy measures, what would be the best solution?

“When resources are limited in a small country, it is most important that they go to the destinations with the greatest chance of success,” says Ali-Yrkkö.

He also points out that business subsidies should focus on renewal, not preservation of the old. According to Ali-Yrkö, investment permit processes should also be speeded up.

It is important for small countries to maintain the importance of EU unity.

“In the EU, we should try to keep the fact that if each EU country competes against each other with business subsidies, then everyone suffers,” says Ali-Yrkkö.

“Even though the speeches talk about unity, the EU countries also have their own interests in mind.”