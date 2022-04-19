The prospects for economic growth worldwide are reviewed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, economic organizations that will provide their projections during the spring meeting with inflation and war as the main agenda items.

In red numbers. Global growth by 2022 could be almost one percentage point lower as a result of the war in Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass warned.

The forecast fell to 3.2% from 4.1%, according to Malpass, who assured that the body he directs is looking for a way to respond to the economic tensions caused by the war by proposing a new crisis financing target for 15 months of 170,000 million dollars.

The official added that the negative numbers are the product of a 4.1% contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region, although they also cut forecasts for advanced economies and for many developing economies due to the increase in food prices. and energy.

The statements come at the beginning of the spring meeting with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, which also expects a cut in its global growth forecast for this Tuesday. Despite the expected general drop in forecasts, the IMF assures that most countries will continue to be in positive territory.

“We are preparing for a continued crisis response, given the multiple crises,” Malpass said. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to discussing with our board a new 15-month crisis response envelope of around $170 billion to cover April 2022 through June 2023,” he added.

A new aid package for Ukraine is under debate

Member countries of the World Bank and the IMF will discuss a new aid package for Ukraine this week, and several donor countries are expected to announce specific commitments. Last week Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, announced that the organization lowered growth forecasts for 143 countries, which represents an impact on a large part of world GDP.

The assembly between the two organizations began with the presentation of a report in which IMF experts proposed to temporarily raise taxes on companies that have “excessive” profits due to the pandemic, this to help “reduce the burden” represented by public aid to the governments.

“The general principle of public finance is that you have to find where the resources are and try to compensate those who suffer the most,” said economist Jean-Marc Natal, one of the report’s authors.

His idea is that these companies, especially in the technology sector, which for two years have benefited from the upturn in consumption caused by the pandemic, pay an additional and temporary tax that serves to compensate those most affected. “This is something that has been done on other occasions in the past, such as after wars, and it is a form of redistribution,” he concluded.

