Once he took office in January, Joe Biden suspended the retirement of the World Health Organization (WHO), a process that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had officially started just months ago.

The departure of the United States from the World Health Organization was one of Donald Trump’s last controversial decisions as president and one of the first to be reversed by his successor Joe Biden.

The new head of the White House announced this Wednesday, February 17, through his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that he will pay more than 200 million dollars to the body for past and current obligations.

But beyond the amount, which represents just under 10 percent of WHO’s annual budget, the payment represents Washington’s commitment to remain a member of the multilateral body.

During a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Blinken stressed that this measure “reflects our renewed commitment to ensure that WHO has the support it needs to lead the international response to the pandemic, even as we work to reform it.”

The WHO has always been the target of criticism from the former president and, once the pandemic was declared, he accused the organization of having a biased position in favor of China and of not managing the pandemic properly.

In July 2020, Trump began the official process to withdraw from the WHO in order to “channel resources to other urgent needs,” a process that was scheduled to last one year. Since then, it has temporarily frozen the contributions.

