Mexico buys billions of dollars each year in transgenic corn from the United States. The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently imposed restrictions, alleging that this type of food has adverse effects on health, something that Washington rejects.

The corn that Mexico imports from the United States is used mainly as cattle feed, although it is also widely used in the dough for traditional tortillas. But the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has decided to restrict it.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Economy, due to its biotechnological origin, this food damages native varieties and can have harmful effects on the health of its consumers, a statement that the US party questions.

The issue has generated a deep division between the two trading partners over the use of genetically modified corn, widely produced by US farmers, whose main market is Mexico.

In the absence of an agreement, Washington decided to take the lawsuit to a panel made up of five arbitrators in light of the commitments that these two countries have under the USMCA trade agreement launched in 2020 and to which Canada is also a part.

#CommuniquéEconomy Mexico receives a request from the United States to establish an arbitration panel of the #TMEC on transgenic corn. The Ministry of Economy is prepared to coordinate the defense of Mexico and demonstrate that the national regulation is consistent with…



If the panel rules in favor of the White House and Mexico fails to comply with its directives, the US trade office could win the right to impose punitive tariffs on Mexican goods, potentially sparking an undesirable trade war.

The United States trade representative, Katherine Tai, said in a statement: “It is essential that Mexico eliminate its biotech measures that are incompatible with ours so that American farmers can continue to access the Mexican market and use innovative tools to respond to climate challenges. and food safety”.

“Mexico’s approach to biotechnology is not based on science and runs counter to decades of evidence demonstrating its safety and the rigorous science-based regulatory review system that ensures it does not pose any harm to human health and the environment.” environment,” added Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The dispute resolution panel must be convened within 30 days. Subsequently, you will need to review testimony and written submissions and your initial report must be submitted 150 days after your constitution is agreed.

Corn has not been the only object of dispute. The latest disagreement has to do with energy, with the United States arguing that Mexico’s nationalist policy hurts foreign companies.

With Reuters and EFE