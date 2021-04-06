The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, urged this Monday, April 5, 2021, the adoption of a minimum tax on global corporate income, after 30 years of generalized tax cuts for large companies.

The world has been cutting corporate tax rates for 30 years, in an effort by countries to attract multinational companies. On this reminder, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, based a new proposal that, she assured, will put on the table in the next discussions of the great economies of the world.

It is a global minimum tax on large multinationals, as part of an effort to “ensure that governments have stable tax systems that generate sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods.” Above all, in the midst of a pandemic.

The initiative is not new. It has been discussed for years within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), without success so far, and joins the campaign proposal of President Joe Biden to raise the corporate tax.

As part of a million-dollar infrastructure plan presented by the US president, the Government intends to raise the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 28%. That tax was 35% until, in 2017, former President Donald Trump enacted his cut.

Biden also wants to establish a minimum US tax on corporate income abroad to make it difficult for companies to move their profits abroad.

The Secretary of the Treasury gave this example to justify the proposal that will lead directly to the G20, the group of the 20 largest economies in the world.

Watch @SecYellen‘s speech on int’l priorities, American values, promoting rights for women & girls, equitable recovery, addressing the threat of climate change, & what it means for the US to engage on the world stage at this critical moment in history.https://t.co/CFGNblBi4k – Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 5, 2021



His words coincide with the beginning, this Tuesday, April 6, 2020, of the spring assembly of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, in which he will participate, and in which it is expected that this fiscal initiative will be discussed and economic challenges after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

With AP, Reuters and EFE