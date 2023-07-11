The US regulator has received complaints from users that certain models of Ford utility vehicles have factory defects that could expose them to life-threatening accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 118 complaints from customers alleging aFailed Front Door Welds on 2020-2021 Ford Escape Vehicles which could cause them to open suddenly while driving.

Specifically, some owners assured that the windows in the doors had stopped working, while others have warned that they hear a click when opening the door. In their complaints, they show that they have been charged between 1,800 and 2,500 dollars for the repair.

The agency decided to open an investigation against one of the industry leaders in that country to determine if there is a factory defect in the more than 346,000 utility vehicles corresponding to those models.

The investigation is a preliminary step prior to the possible withdrawal request from the market, if it is verified that the complaints are substantiated.

Although there are no reports of deaths or serious damage related to the case, the government entity revealed that it has 25 reports of minor injuries and one more of minor property damage related to the incorrect operation of the doors.

Ford, whose sales in the first half of 2023 grew more than 10% annually to exceed 1 million units, said it is “working with NHTSA to support its investigation.”

With Reuters, AP and EFE