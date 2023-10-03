The bill that saved the United States from falling into a federal shutdown did not contemplate the money that Ukraine “urgently” needs to guarantee its defenses during the war conflict with Russia. European allies are calling on US lawmakers to reconsider the decision. And in parallel, Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Ukraine’s victory depends on the cooperation of Western powers, while Joe Biden said that Washington will not cut its support.

While the world’s largest economy celebrated having avoided a government shutdown, Ukraine wondered how it was going to finance the military assistance it has urgently requested from its largest taxpayer since the conflict broke out.

The provisional package approved by both chambers of the US Congress does not include the aid to Ukraine that US President Joe Biden had promised to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, which means that the $6 billion that Kiev requested to resist the attacks Russians probably won’t arrive, or at least they won’t arrive in a hurry.

And although the temporary bill approved by congressmen saved the United States from the so-called “shutdown” and allows the four million federal jobs to continue, the truth is that the measure only gives Congress just 43 days to implement agree on a project that enables financing for the entire fiscal year.

While the majority of Congress has been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, the bipartisan bill has no funding to continue it.



With the news, the Pentagon, the White House and European allies called on the US Legislature to quickly reconsider; The three, together, warn that if the United States stops the shipment of ammunition, spare parts and air defenses, Ukraine would risk losing ground in the counteroffensive that seeks to push back the Russian forces.

The Europeans even went further in their statements, warning that other NATO allies could be in danger if Ukraine is not supported in stopping “the advance of the Russian invasion.”

John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine and director senior of the Atlantic Council, said that Washington’s possible aid cut “is an indicator of what is to come. “With this I would say that Ukraine is in trouble and so is the United States.”

The above, in accordance with what the top Pentagon official said, who warned Congress that stopping funds from Ukraine harms the US Army, since military funds to replace the weapons systems that it has sent to Ukrainian territory are also being exhausting

All of the support for Ukraine and every step done to assist us will return to those who support us with global security. When Russian aggression fails on our soil, the very idea of ​​aggression will be defeated. International law can win now in Ukraine. And it will. We will win.



Ukraine needs more to win war, says Zelensky

Since the conflict broke out on February 24, 2022, the United States has provided a total of $43.9 billion in weapons to Ukraine, including high-profile systems such as the Patriot air defense battery and Abrams tanks; also the nearly 200 155mm Howitzer firing systems, more than two million 155mm rounds, and the more than 300 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

But with the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelensky’s troops need more to push back Putin’s soldiers. Just last month the Ukrainian president visited Washington to pressure Congress to release more aid.

President of Ukraine traveled to Washington to close more aid agreements for his country





Since then, the Biden Administration still has about $5.4 billion available that it can use to remove existing weapons from its arsenal that it is scheduled to send to Ukraine, which experts predict will be sufficient in the medium term.

However, if aid does not continue to flow, Ukrainian resistance will soon begin to weaken, as Mark Cancian, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts: “If there is no new money, they will start to feel it by the Day of Action “Thank You.” A holiday that falls on November 23 this year, just six days after the deadline to approve fiscal year funding runs out.

