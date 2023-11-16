





The U.S. Capitol is seen Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington.

The approval of the United States Senate of a temporary funding package put an end, at least for this year, to the threats of administrative closures of the Government. The bill allows funding to be extended until January 19 for priorities that include veterans’ affairs, transportation, military construction and the entire Department of Energy, while the rest of the agencies have funding until February 2, the season in which which Congress must agree again to approve a long-term budget.