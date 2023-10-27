This Thursday, October 26, the Department of Commerce published its first of three estimates on how the US economy performed in the third quarter of 2023. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased, both in the quarterly and annual comparison.

The US economy grew almost 5% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, again defying warnings of a recession, according to official figures. It is the highest pace in almost two years and more than double the 2.1% that the economy grew in the previous quarter.

The Commerce Department explained that higher wages due to a tight labor market helped boost consumer spending and businesses replenished at a pace to meet strong demand.

The report on the nation’s gross domestic product (the economy’s total output of goods and services) showed that consumers drove the outcome, as they increased their spending on everything from cars to restaurant meals.

Although public spending increased, Business investment fell for the first time in two yearsas outlays on equipment such as computers declined and the drive to build factories faded.

The US economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two years, according to provisional figures. © France 24

A look ahead: higher borrowing costs and persistent inflation

The strong growth may peak for the economy before a steady slowdown begins in the current October-December quarter and extends into 2024.

Within the outlook for the fourth quarter, analysts see a drop in the savings rate, combined with the resumption of student loan payments since October, which could put a dent in spending.

Furthermore, as low-income consumers increasingly rely on debt to finance their purchases, Higher interest rates threaten to increase credit card delinquencies.

Indeed, Mortgage rates are at 23-year highs and approaching 8% annually, which has caused sales of used homes to continue falling. Analysts expect the housing sector to weaken the overall economy in the coming months.

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard praised the figures but warned that borrowing costs would hurt future expectations.

“Certainly, consumers and businesses are taking into account the cost of credit and that is, I think, a hindrance to the economy. Despite that, we have seen a really strong GDP, 4.9% (annual) in the third quarter,” she explained at a press conference.

With AP and Reuters