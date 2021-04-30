Fueled by consumption and the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan, the United States economy is making a remarkably rapid recovery from the recession that hit the nation last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the thermometers that best measures the economic temperature of the United States is employment, specifically, the number of people who seek unemployment help each week. This indicator fell this Thursday, April 29, to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

In total, 556,000 people applied for this subsidy last week, when at the worst moment of the crisis, in March 2020, it hit a never-before-seen peak of 6.8 million, due to the total shutdown of the economy.

And while the number is still far from the 210,000 weekly requests that were recorded weekly before the pandemic, there are those who dare to say that the US economy is already in good health.

The figures demonstrate this: the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew in the first quarter of 2021 at a vigorous annual rate of 6.4% and 1.6% when compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Expectations are that the current quarter will be even better, while the National Association of Realtors reported an increase of 1.9% in the signing of contracts to purchase a home in March.

In March, US employers added 916,000 jobs, the largest hiring increase since August. Retail spending, meanwhile, is on the rise, manufacturing production has recovered, and consumer confidence reached its highest point since the pandemic began.

The speed of the recovering economy has been particularly surprising given the extent of the damage the crisis inflicted on it beginning in March last year. With businesses practically closed, the economy contracted at a record annual rate of 31% in the April-June quarter before rebounding sharply in the following months.

Economists say widespread vaccination, reopening more businesses, a huge injection of federal aid and more jobs should help sustain steady growth.

However, even though the US economy is on the right track, it still has a long way to go. More than eight million jobs are still lost.

