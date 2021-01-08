Economy The Swiss National Bank again made billions in profits with its equity investments

The value of the bank’s gold reserves also rose last year.

8.1. 11:23

Switzerland the central bank made huge profits again last year with its investments. The bank estimates last year’s result to be 21 billion Swiss francs, or just under 20 billion euros.

The result can be compared, for example, to the total amount of the Finnish state budget, which is about 65 billion euros this year.

The central bank’s result fell from the previous year, when the profit was FRF 48 billion, or about EUR 44 billion. Last year’s weaker result is due to the depreciation of the US dollar.

Switzerland about franc 13 billion of the central bank’s profit comes from foreign exchange and stock trading. The bank buys foreign currency in francs and invests them in shares and bonds. In doing so, it seeks to depress the value of the franc, which has strengthened because investors see it as a safe-haven currency.

In addition, the Swiss National Bank holds more than a thousand tons of gold, the value of which rose seven billion francs last year. Gold is a popular investment in uncertain times.

The central bank owns shares in companies around the world, including Finland.

In the United States, the central bank has holdings in nearly 2,500 companies. In the United States, key stock indices rose significantly last year, with the S&P 500 at around 16 percent and the Nasdaq technology exchange at 44 percent.

The central bank distributes four billion francs of its profits to the Swiss government and cantons. The central bank is listed on the stock exchange and has private owners in addition to the public sector, but its profit distribution is strictly regulated.