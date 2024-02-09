The US National Retail Federation expects that citizens will spend $17.3 billion this year during the event weekend; 80% of this spending would be focused on food and homes while viewers watch the NFL game. Chicken wings and guacamole are the most desired foods, with up to 1,420 million units expected to be consumed of the first product, and 24.3 million kilos of the second, the famous sauce that accompanies the nachos of which Mexico It sends 90% of the raw materials to the United States.

