Economy The stronghold of red capital is now stronger in Finland than ever before, writes Unto Hämäläinen

Red capital was the word that got the bourgeois hair upright in years ago. Red capital meant a group of companies from the labor movement, which included the cooperative trade company Eka, the insurance company Kansa, the construction company Haka and STS-Bank.

It was a large and influential merger. Companies looked so strong that competitors one day feared that red capital would take over the entire business world.

The swamp was rushed. Red capital looked more awesome than it really was. This can be deduced from the recently published history book Fortress of Red Capital – Dramatic Phases of Cooperative Workers (Siltala).

Doctor Anitra Komulaisen The book he writes tells how the entrepreneurship of the workforce emerged and grew into a major factor in a hundred years. The book also reveals the encrypted side. A lot of mistakes were made in the companies, which were covered up, and the continued spending with additional debt was continued. There was a lot of activity, my own money was scarce.

The fort was revealed to be weak just when capital was most needed, during the recession of the early 1990s. When there was no own money, the cluster of companies went down almost completely.

There were only remnants left after the recession: hotels, restaurants and shops.

The bourgeois rivals mocked so eagerly that the president Mauno Koivisto spoke in a newspaper interview: “Redhead’s grave is being ravaged.”

But what happened then?

Cooperative The nest egg left in the tradition was cherished and protected like an eye blade. “The new choice for the cooperative was owner-cooperative activity instead of the previous consumer cooperative activity,” says historian Anitra Komulainen about the change made in the early 2000s. The new guideline was to never have to be as bad a mess as in the 1990s.

In recent years, when workers’ cooperatives were constantly expanding into new sectors and areas, Tradeka reduced its operations. The cooperative first sold stores and in 2017 restaurants and hotels (including Cumulus and Rantasipit).

There was little activity left in the cooperative, even though a lot of money had accumulated in the cash registers. Tradeka began to operate in the same way as the investment companies of many old capitalist families, such as Ahlström and Ehrnrooth. Funds were invested prudently, properties were carefully selected and capital was raised systematically. Old money gave birth to new money.

“I’ve been working for red capital all my life, but this is only the first time I’ve seen it,” said the lawyer. Heikki Venho before ending his long career as Investment Director of the Tradeka Group.

Of the old like the capitalists, the cooperative also made sure that no outsiders had access to the fort’s money.

“Even the long-dreamed prosperity caused annoyance. Tradeka’s leadership and traditional rulers, representatives of the SDP and the Left Alliance, began to fear the takeover of a rich cooperative and the funds raised by workers ’cooperatives falling into foreign hands. The national rise of Basic Finns is a particular concern, ”Komulainen writes.

The dreaded takeover attempt was repelled in advance. The red capital was protected behind so many locks that it could not be captured by anyone outside.

The fort has 600 million investment assets, and the value of the business is perhaps 150 million euros. The cooperative has 200,000 members, so the pot is more than 3,500 euros per member.

If you compare Tradeka with the big companies in the history of workers’ cooperatives, the current fort is small in operation but more solid in money than ever before. There has been talk of red capital for decades, only now is it really the case.