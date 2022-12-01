Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has revealed that he will push rates higher than expected and keep them there for an extended period to combat persistent inflation. However, he showed that the coming hikes will not be so aggressive. How does it impact our pockets?

The central banks’ plan to fight stubbornly high prices on just about everything from food to clothing has been the central focus of Wall Street in 2022 and has the Federal Reserve in the lead.

The Fed’s reference rate is currently between 3.75% and 4%, compared to almost zero last March. That marks the steepest rise since at least 1990 and is expected to rise further at the final monetary policy meeting of this year, scheduled for mid-December.

According to the market, the intervention rate could exceed 5% in 2023. But why should the rest of the world care?

A central bank that calls the shots in the global economy

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, is considered the most important central banker in the world. Any statement he makes is scrutinized by analysts who read each line trying to guess his next steps.

What the Federal Reserve decides depends largely on what the rest of the world’s central banks think and do, which have followed in the footsteps of the Fed and replicate its strategy of raising rates to curb inflation.

In his most recent pronouncement, Powell ruled that “we need to raise interest rates to a sufficiently restrictive level so that inflation returns to 2%.”

When he speaks of “restrictive”, the head of the US Central Bank is referring to the disinhibition of consumption so that inflation, today close to 8% in annual terms, is reduced to that 2% that is considered a “healthy” level for the economies.

Jerome Powell, however, also delivered a “hopeful” message by suggesting that upcoming interest rate hikes might not be as aggressive.

Although global stock markets reacted enthusiastically, the jubilation could be a flash in the pan as analysts and economists have grown skeptical that the Fed can control inflation without bogging the economy into recession. And a recession in the world’s largest economy would have a domino effect on other countries.

How do the Fed’s decisions affect the dollar, today at a three-month low?

As the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, supply chains were unable to keep up with demand. A rise in oil and gasoline prices earlier in the year, as a result of the war in Ukraine, added more fuel.

With higher interest rates, central banks make borrowing much more difficult for consumers. At the same time, high interest rates make it more attractive for investors to put their money in government bonds because they offer a better yield. That weighs directly on the actions.

On Wall Street, companies with high valuations, especially technology ones, became less palatable as Treasury yields became more lucrative.

As an almost general rule, when the stock market is doing badly, the US dollar is doing well, since it is considered a safe asset in times of crisis because it is less volatile than stocks.

Hence, during the year the strongest currency in the world has appreciated against almost all local currencies. That also explains how the dollar hit its lowest level since August this Thursday, with a market that, with just a sentence from the Federal Reserve chairman, was deluded that it would be less aggressive in the coming months.

With Reuters and AP