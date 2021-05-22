Rising international food prices and low domestic production are putting even more pressure on Cuba’s population, which depends on imports for food.

The significant rise in world food prices has revealed two sides of the same coin in Latin America: on the one hand, it has become an oxygen bullet for the south of the continent, but on the other it has worsened an already critical one. food situation in Cuba.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that its international food price index rose 30.8% in the last year to April compared to the same month last year and is the highest since May 2014.

Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia are major producers of products such as soybeans, meat, copper, iron or oil, a list of ‘commodities’ whose prices have multiplied in a pandemic, some more than others.

Cuba cannot tell the same story. The once world leader in sugar production is today a net food importer. It is estimated that 70% of what its citizens consume comes from abroad.

That’s why, for more than a year of the pandemic, Cubans have stood in long lines and defied skyrocketing prices in search of everything from milk, butter, chicken and beans to rice, pasta and cooking oil.

Recently, the Government announced that the availability of flour would be reduced by 30% until July and said that the sugar harvest was reduced by more than 30% to less than one million tons for the first time in more than a century, which threatens domestic consumption.

Cuba does not grow wheat due to the subtropical climate, which was priced at $ 280 per ton in April, compared to $ 220 in April 2020.

As fuel for the fire, the cost of international container shipping increased by as much as 50% over the last year and bulk freight increased even more.

John Kavulich, president of the United States-Cuba Economic and Trade Council, explained that “particularly so far this year, the prices of raw materials in some cases have doubled, and in other cases more than that. Added to that is the increase in the cost of shipping, therefore, Cuba is spending more and obtaining less product and it is unlikely that this will change in the coming months ”.

The Cuban economy declined 11% last year as an increase in coronavirus cases kept tourism closed and much of the country partially blocked. With prices skyrocketing and production dwindling, the economy may have contracted further during the first quarter of 2021, according to local economists.

The president of the United States-Cuba Economic and Trade Council summed it up in a few words: “Everything is against Cuba in 2021.”

With Reuters