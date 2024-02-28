





The Cuban Government announced this Wednesday, February 28, that there will finally be an increase in fuel prices, followed by an increase in water, electricity and interprovincial transportation rates.

After more than a month of having announced a 528% increase that did not occur and that ended with the departure of the Minister of Economy, the Cuban Government announced this Wednesday, February 28, that, finally, starting in March there will be a increase in fuel prices of more than 400% at retail prices, followed by an increase in water, electricity and interprovincial transportation rates, which represents a whole package of changes to face the island's economic crisis.