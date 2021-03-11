This fruit became a symbol charged with politics after China banned its import from Taiwan on March 1, 2021, justifying that they have pests. However, Taiwan believes behind there are political motivations.

Chef Hung Ching-lung and his team spent three days testing different ways of incorporating a new ingredient into the traditional dishes he offers at his eponymous restaurant in Taiwan’s capital Taipei: pineapple.

His experiment paid off after at least ten attempts. Now your classic noodle soup has taken on a bittersweet twist.

Hung Ching-lung says this is just a “modest effort” to support Taiwanese pineapple growers after China banned the import of this fruit from Taiwan on March 1, saying they have pests.

Chef Hung displays pineapple beef noodles at his restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. AP – Chiang Ying-ying

Although China has denied that its decision was politically motivated, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry called the move “contrary to free and fair trade.”

A spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing said the decision was a “normal and completely reasonable and necessary biosafety measure.”

The pineapple is now a symbol of a political battle

The historic relationship between China and its neighboring Taiwanese island has not been easy, and the most recent separatist attempts from Taipei have been making it worse in recent months.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island, responding to what it calls “collusion” between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s main arms supplier and international sponsor.

But the battle now, apparently, has moved to the economic plane with the ban on the importation of pineapple from the island to the Asian giant.

Taiwan produces about 420,000 metric tons of pineapples annually, 90% of which is sold on the island itself, according to the Council of Agriculture. However, the remaining 10% of that production is sold abroad and China accounts for the vast majority of those purchases.

A day after the ban was enacted, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told local media that he has already received orders for this fruit from Japan, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and countries in the Middle East. Thus they hope to supply the demand of their neighbor.

“Eat pineapples from Taiwan until you explode”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also responded to the Chinese move with a striking challenge on social media: “Eat pineapples from Taiwan until you explode,” calling on her citizens to support the island’s farmers.

The campaign sparked a media frenzy. Politicians from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Nationalist Party flocked to the farms to post photos with pineapples.

Taiwanese chefs like Hung were also quick to prepare dishes with pineapple. Shrimp balls with pineapple, a pineapple salad with walnuts and classic dishes such as fried rice with pineapple are just some of the dishes that the island’s restaurants and hotels are offering.

With AP and Reuters