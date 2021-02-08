Economy The journalist organization had access to the Luxembourg business register – the son of the deputy managing director of a Russian railway company holds holdings of up to 66 million

The journalists managed to save the business register for their use.

Luxembourg the business register reveals much previously secret holdings suspected of being linked to money laundering and organized crime. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a journalist organization specializing in corruption and organized crime, had access to the register and reports its findings. In his Openlux article series.

Luxembourg is home to 650,000 people, about the same number as Helsinki. However, there are 140,000 companies in Luxembourg. It is a popular destination for companies, as the small principality of the Netherlands is stable, taxation is low and attitudes towards corporate ownership and administration are secretive, writes the OCCRP.

Luxembourg set up a public register of companies and beneficiaries under pressure from the European Union in 2019. However, the register could not be searched by people’s names, but only by company name or company logo. This makes it much more difficult to use the registry.

OCCRP collaborated with the French newspaper Le Monde. Le Monde managed to store the entire register using IT methods, which made its handling easier and clearer. The journalist organization and its several local partner media were able to find out what kind of companies and holdings have been registered in and through Luxembourg and, of course, who is behind the companies and their holdings.

Findings are confusing, says the OCCRP in its series of articles. It focuses in particular on real estate holdings in Germany, France and the UK.

For example, the value address of Munich, owned by the Ludwig complex of three high-value properties, is owned OCCRP and the Süddeutche Zeitung according to a long chain of companies through the Indonesian palm oil and paper mills enriched Sukanto Tanoto. The purchase price of the property was EUR 348 million. At the same time Sukanto Tanoto’s son Andre bought for 47 million euros by an American architect Frank Gehryn building from Düsseldorf.

Both transactions were made through companies registered in Luxembourg.

Tanoto has been accused of major deforestation projects in Indonesia. One of his companies has previously received a $ 200 million fine for tax evasion in Indonesia, the OCCRP says.

Deputy CEO of the Russian Railway Company Oleg Tonin 30-year-old boy Sergei Toni owns in France a castle near Paris and an apartment building in Paris, a house on the Riviera and Alicante in Spain with two villas, land and three apartment buildings. The OCCRP estimates that the mergers between Sergei Tonin and Luxembourg will amount to approximately EUR 66 million.

Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon Riad Salamella According to the OCCRP, it holds approximately EUR 100 million in holdings through three Luxembourg companies. Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati owns land on the French Riviera and admitted it to journalists.

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoumin the value of property holdings in the UK alone is around € 100 million. The Luxembourg business register showed that the emir also owns several properties in Rome: for example, a house on Via di Monte d MonteOro with the luxury hotel JK Palace Hotel.

The OCCRP promises to later disclose the ownership and corporate arrangements of the Italian mafia clan ‘Ndrangheta in Luxembourg, as well as the corporate arrangements linked to the money laundering of the Venezuelan elite.