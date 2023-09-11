In 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross will reduce its budget and lay off dozens of workers, amid a drastic decline in donor contributions and growing demand for humanitarian aid. How did this crisis come about?

A 13% cut in the budget and a massive layoff are the outlook envisioned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for 2024, which will have “a significant human cost.”

The budget for next year of the organization founded in 1863 would be 2.1 billion Swiss francs (about $2.36 billion at today’s exchange rate), up from 2.4 billion francs in 2023.

The budget cut will translate into 270 additional job cuts in Geneva, revealed its general director, Robert Mardini, recalling that a total of 1,400 employees work at the headquarters.

“This reduced ICRC budget forecast, which is consequence of the reduction of aid budgets worldwide“comes at a time when global humanitarian needs have never been greater,” according to Robert Mardini.

This year, the humanitarian organization already had to cut its global workforce by about 1,800 employees from a total of 22,700.

Less contributions and more needs

Rising humanitarian needs, resulting from a series of deepening crises around the world, including wars in Ukraine and Sudan, have put pressure on aid budgets, forcing governments to rethink their decisions about who to help and how to do it. .

In a context marked by inflation, the decrease in donor contributions and the increase in needs in conflicts, “the organization has already faced a complicated financial year in 2023, which meant job losses and a reduction in the size of operations in various places,” said Robert Mardini.

The Red Cross is present in more than 90 countries and its activities range from providing basic humanitarian aid to visiting prisoners of war. Its financing comes from voluntary contributions from the States parties to the Geneva Conventions, among other public and private donors.

When asked by journalists about American funding, Mardini acknowledged that this country was the organization’s largest donor and had cut its contributions for 2023 compared to the previous year, without giving details about the figures.

With Reuters and EFE