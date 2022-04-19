The International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth forecast for 2022 to 3.6% as the war rages in Ukraine. For Latin America, however, the projections are more optimistic than they were three months ago.

Although the war in Ukraine could imply better economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022, the improvement would be accompanied by strong inflationary pressure.

The most recent economic outlook report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights that the region could grow 2.5% this year, one tenth more than expected in January before the conflict broke out.

However, as well as the growth forecast, the regional inflation forecast was also revised upwards to 11.2% in 2022, a rate far from the 9.8% registered in 2021.

In March, the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, anticipated that the conflict in Ukraine could represent an economic opportunity for some food-exporting countries in the region given the decline in Russian and Ukrainian competition.

Despite these opportunities, the managing director of the IMF also warned about risks such as the rise in energy prices or the shortage of fertilizers, of which Russia and Belarus are major exporters, while Brazil is one of the largest importers.

Global growth projections fade

If last January, before the war began, the International Monetary Fund expected that the global economy would finish recovering from the ravages of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine turned its expectations upside down.

In the previous report, the IMF expected a rise in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 4.4% for this year. Now it forecasts 3.6%, eight tenths less.

Although it attributes “mostly” its new prospects to the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s main lenders also cites as factors the historical inflation that still prevails due to the pandemic and the confinements of entire cities that continue to occur due to Covid-19 , especially in China.

“This crisis (the war) occurs when the global economy was on a recovery path from the pandemic, but had not yet fully recovered,” they indicated from the financial institution.

In the case of Russia, one of the 12 largest economies on the planet, the IMF forecasts a collapse of 8.5% this year as a result of the conflict and the sanctions imposed by other countries. In Ukraine, the impact would be even greater and the GDP would lose around a third of its value.

With Reuters, EFE and AP