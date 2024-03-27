





05:31 The Government has moved forward with the closure of ministries, secretariats, agencies and state companies, which has also led to a good number of layoffs. © france 24 english

The Argentine Government, headed by the far-right Javier Milei, changed its mind about the number of contracts it will cancel in the Public Administration that expire at the end of March. “There are 15,000 (contracts) that will be cut on March 31; the rest will be renewed for another six months and progress will continue in the analysis of each one,” said Manuel Adorni, presidential spokesperson, who also explained that these cuts do not They include those settled in the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) and in public companies in Argentina.