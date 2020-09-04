It is a practice that has become widespread in recent months. The French have not stopped saving, as the journalist Maëlys Septembre points out. “It’s a record: 85.6 billion euros, that’s the amount saved by the French just between March and July. If we add the cash held by the French in cash, it’s even more: 107.5 billion euros“, she announces.

The French began to save en masse at the time of the crisis that hit the country. Some were unable to invest in travel, others preferred to play the precautionary card, not knowing whether the economic situation will improve in the country. “Obviously, this is not very good news for the economy. The government would like the French to spend this money. But experts remain optimistic because for a few weeks, consumption has started to rise“, says journalist Maëlys September.