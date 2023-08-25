Despite the controversy of the announcement, the release of the treated radioactive water continues on course. As of this Thursday, August 24 and for the next 17 days, the first batch accumulated in the plant will be discharged. By March 2024, progress is expected to have already been made with the release of 31,200 tons, but with this amount only 10 of the 1,000 tanks would be emptied.

Since the chaotic March 11, 2011, when the largest radioactive catastrophe since Chernobyl occurred to date, 1,000 tanks of treated water have accumulated, occupying a large part of the plant that must now be cleaned.

The Government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) say the water must be removed to make room for the decommissioning of the plant and to prevent accidental leaks from the tanks; For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a final report in July concluded that the release, if carried out as designed, will cause negligible impact on the environment and human health.

The tanks hold about 1.3 million metric tons of processed radioactive water, equivalent to the water it takes to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools, authorities said it is time for the dammed water to be released, and in a report filed in 2016 They found that the best way to do it was by releasing the liquid into the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Other options were on the table such as vaporization, but this process would have cost 10 times more than the $23 million that dumping cost.

