The Central Bank of the United States left its reference rates unchanged and the cost of money remained between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level since 2001. However, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, anticipated that they will continue with “a monetary policy sufficiently restrictive to reduce inflation to 2%”; The market, on the other hand, expects that there will be talk of interest rate cuts next year.

Market estimates were right on target. Wall Street analysts expected the Fed to pause the long road of interest rate hikes and, unsurprisingly, the financial institution’s directors did the same.

After having started this path to contain inflation, in March 2022, the Federal Reserve left its rates unchanged, between 5.25% and 5.5%, however, although there was no increase, it is still the level highest the cost of money has been since 2001.

The Fed pauses raising interest rates. © France 24 Spanish

In 2021 and until early 2022, interest rates hovered between 0% and 1%, almost a full year that pushed access to loans to be comfortable for the population and the economy to heat up.

The 11 previous increases were a tough period in which the world’s leading economy tried to contain inflation that had reached its highest level in four decades, when, in June 2022, consumer prices soared 9.1% annually, the highest figure since 1981 and a considerable jump from the 8.6% year-on-year in May.

However, although it was a pause, there is still no end point in this bullish story of interest rates, since the Central Bank expects that by the end of the year there will be other increases that will help inflation reach 2% annually, an objective that it seeks to achieve by 2026.

The Fed’s regulation serves as a reference for loans between banks and affects the interests of products ranging from savers’ deposits to credit cards or consumer loans in general.