Economy “The fears are now on the roof and all the alarm bells are ringing.” More and more warning signs are constantly appearing about the recession.

The signs of recession are now visible in the economy, and there are many. Experts tell you what they are.

Fear the economic downturn into recession has grown rapidly in the world in recent weeks. The warning signs of a recession are also starting to show more clearly than before.

The spread of fear on stock exchanges has been reflected in a plunge in stock prices.

Until now, the decline in exchange rates has been driven by concerns about accelerating inflation and rising interest rates. Over the last couple of weeks, however, investors have begun to fear more and more about the consequences, ie a turnaround in economic growth and, with it, a decline in corporate performance.